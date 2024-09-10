Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi to act on Ladakh's demands; leads padyatra to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, accompanied by 75 volunteers, is currently undertaking a foot march (padyatra) to Delhi.

The march, which began on September 1, aims to reach the capital by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Wangchuk has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Ladakh Sixth Schedule status to safeguard its unique environment and preserve its cultural heritage.

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution allows local populations to enact policies and laws tailored to their needs. Several states in India’s Northeast are covered under this schedule.

Wangchuk, who recently submitted a memorandum of demands to the Prime Minister during Modi’s visit to the Drass sector for the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, claims he has yet to receive a response.