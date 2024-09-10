Sports Minister announces cash prizes for Paris Paralympic medallists, aims for more success in 2028

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 75 lakh for gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for silver medallists, and Rs 30 lakh for Indian athletes who have won bronze at the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.

Those excelling in mixed team events, such as archer Sheetal Devi, will be awarded Rs 22.5 lakh.

The minister made this announcement during an event organised to felicitate the medallists of the mega-event.

Mandaviya also pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes, encouraging them to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

"The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, India has won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris, with an 18th place finish," Mandaviya said.

"We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics."

India concluded their historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, marking the country's best performance in the competition's history.

India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with this excellent performance.

Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, India's Paralympic medallists returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing the unprecedented haul in the French capital.