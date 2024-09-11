15 women enter 1st two phases of J&K assembly elections

Srinagar: At least 15 women candidates are in fray in the first two phases of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 15, three have been fielded by National Conference (NC), two by People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and one each by BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Republic Party of India (RPI). The rest are independent candidates.

A total of 459 candidates, including 15 women, are in fray for the first two phases of J & K polls scheduled on September 18 and 25 respectively.

The NC has fielded seasoned politician and former minister Sakeena Masood, 52, from her stronghold in Damhal Hanipora constituency in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Sakeena has represented the seat in the erstwhile J&K assembly. The party has also fielded its former legislator and minister Shameema Firdous from Habba Kadal seat and 40-year old Pooja Thakur from Padar-Nagasini in Kishtwar district.

The PDP has fielded 37-year old Iltija Mufti, daughter of party president Mehbooba Mufti, from the party’s stronghold of Srigufwara-Bibjehara constituency in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The party has also fielded former minister Asiya Naqash from Hazratbal.

The BJP has fielded 29-year old Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar seat. Shagun, who has done BE Electric in 2017, lost her father and uncle in a militant attack in Kishwar in 2018.

The BSP has fielded 25-year-old debutant Meenakshi Bha g at from Bhaderwah seat.

The RPI has anointed 56-year-old Daisy Raina from Rajpora seat in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Daisy, who is a graduate and social worker, is the first Kashmiri Pandit woman to contest Assembly polls in J&K in over three decades.

The independent women candidates are 37-year-old Afrooza Banoo from Kulgam seat; 60-year-old Gulshan Akhter from West Anantang; 43-year-old Meenaksi Kalra from Doda West segment, besides Khatija Zareen from Lal Chowk, Fancy Ashraf from Eidgah and Nilofar Sajjad Gandru from Chadoora seat.