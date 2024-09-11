Air Force officer alleges rape and stalking by Wing Commander at J&K station

A woman Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has accused a Wing Commander stationed in Jammu and Kashmir of rape, mental harassment, and persistent stalking. The alleged incident took place on the night of December 31, 2023, during a New Year's Eve party at the Officers' mess, where the Wing Commander is said to have assaulted her in his room.

Following the complaint, the IAF has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against the Wing Commander at Budgam Police Station under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which addresses aggravated rape by individuals in positions of authority.

The IAF has stated that it is fully cooperating with the investigation, which was prompted by the Budgam Police's approach to the Air Force station involved.

This case follows a similar incident in 2021, when an IAF woman pilot filed a petition with the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, alleging sexual harassment by her Flight Commander.