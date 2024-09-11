Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta slams Rahul for making anti-national statements in US

Shah going hammer and tongues against Gandhi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences.

Shah further attacked on Gandhi saying, "By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words".

Shah, who is the BJP's principal strategist, very categorically said "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security".

Additionally, many other BJP leaders have also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements during his ongoing foreign visits.

Similarly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, who is one of the BJP leaders of hardcore Hindutava ideologues, also attacked on Rahul Gandhi after Shah's lead in attacking Gandhi.

Taking to "X", CM of Assam also said "Rahul Gandhi’s stance on doing away with reservations is not new; it reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family. He is merely echoing what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement".