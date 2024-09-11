Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta slams Rahul for making anti-national statements in US

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Home Affairs and ruling BJP's principal strategist Amit Shah made a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for making anti-national statements. Terming Rahul Gandhi for what he reportedly spoke about India in foreign soil recently during his visit now as "habituated", Shah on Wednesday through a long post on his "X"( formerly twitter) accused him of being in a habit of making anti-national statements.
"Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms", Shah alleged, adding further that Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments.
Shah going hammer and tongues against Gandhi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences.
Shah further attacked on Gandhi saying, "By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words".
Shah, who is the BJP's principal strategist, very categorically said "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security".
Additionally, many other BJP leaders have also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements during his ongoing foreign visits.
Similarly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, who is one of the BJP leaders of hardcore Hindutava ideologues, also attacked on Rahul Gandhi after Shah's lead in attacking Gandhi.
Taking to "X", CM of Assam also said "Rahul Gandhi’s stance on doing away with reservations is not new; it reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family. He is merely echoing what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement".
He went on to allege saying "The harsh reality is that three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats have driven the Congress Party into the hands of Islamists and anti-India forces. Aware that they cannot defeat Modi Ji electorally, they have allied with entities that seek to destabilize the nation".
He also alleged against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party saying that they have repeatedly demonstrated a dangerous pattern of undermining India’s national unity and security.
"India must resolutely condemn such blatant attempts to compromise our national security and remain steadfast in protecting our core values", he said.