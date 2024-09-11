Army officers attacked, looted; woman friend raped in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, two young army officers and their female friends were attacked by a group of 6-7 armed men and looted near a scenic picnic spot on the outskirts of Indore district in the early hours of Wednesday. One of the two women was allegedly raped by the men inside the jungle.

Two of the accused have been arrested and booked for loot, assault and rape.

The incident happened near Jam Gate -- a scenic picnic spot – under Badgonda police station area in Mhow sub division of Indore district. The spot is located around 50 km from Indore district headquarters and 25 km from Mhow.

Two young army officers – who were reportedly undergoing training at the army’s facility in the Mhow cantonment town – were returning from a picnic late on Tuesday night with their two female friends.

At around 1.30 pm, 6-7 armed (one of them armed with pistol) men, all of whom hailed from a dominant tribal group of the region -- spotted the two army officers and their female friends and started beating them up.

One of the young army officers along with one of the women were freed by the captors at around 2.30 am and asked to return with a hude sum of money if they wanted their friends to be free.

When the freed duo didn’t return for around an hour, some of the armed men allegedly took the woman (held captive by them) into the adjoining forest area, where they are suspected to have raped her.

Meanwhile, the other officer and the woman with him reported the matter to the army authorities as well as the local police (Badgonda police station is around 15 km from the spot), after which the local police immediately swung into action.

Seeing the police approach them, the armed men fled from the spot, leaving the officer and the woman behind.

The police, however, managed to nab two of the armed accused and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining.

According to a senior police official in Indore district, a case of loot, physical assault and rape has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of BNS. One of the two arrested men has been identified as a habitual offender.