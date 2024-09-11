BJP, NCP dismiss reports of 'friendly fight' proposal, Bawankule says will back allies

PUNE: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said his party will throw more weight behind its Mahayuti partners NCP and Shiv Sena in the upcoming state polls and denied reports of a 'friendly fight' proposal for seats where there is a tussle among allies.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday also denied that the BJP proposed a friendly fight in 25 assembly seats in the state.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held in November.

Bawankule was on Tuesday replying to a question about a news report claiming the BJP had proposed a friendly contest in 25 constituencies where there is a tussle among the ruling alliance partners.

"These reports are baseless. The BJP will throw more weight behind the candidates of NCP and Shiv Sena," he said.

Asked about the accident involving the Audi car belonging to his son in Nagpur, Bawankule said the matter was under investigation.

"Let there be an investigation in the case. Be it my son or anybody's son, whatever rules are there, they should be applied.

It is a matter for the police to investigate, I am thankful to God that no one was injured," he said.

Pawar told reporters that the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP led by him will sort out ticket distribution issues for all 288 assembly seats together.

"I don't know about the news report you are referring to. I did meet Amit bhai (Union minister Amit Shah) as he was in Mumbai on Monday.

I spoke to him over the price issues of soybean, cotton, the ban on onion export. The news report is incorrect," he said.