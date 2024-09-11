BSF personnel injured in cross border firing by Pakistani troops

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured early Wednesday when Pakistani troops opened fire on Indian positions along the border, officials told news agency PTI.

According to Times of India, it was an incident of "unprovoked firing" from Pakistani troops targeting Indian posts in the Akhnoor area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 2:35 am. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistan firing and now troops are on high alert, the BSF spokesperson added.

According to India Today, the Indian troops retaliated to the unprovoked firing from the other side of the LoC and gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani Rangers. However, there was no immediate report of any casualties or injuries on the other side.

According to a BSF spokesperson, Indian forces are maintaining high alert and closely monitoring both the International Border and the Line of Control, PTI said.

India and Pakistan, in February 2021, had reaffirmed their ceasefire agreement following which these incidents had become rare. However, last year, a BSF jawan was killed in a similar attack by Pakistani Rangers in the Ramgarh sector — the first fatality in over three years.

A top BSF officer on Tuesday claimed that counter-infiltration measures have been put in place along the borders to ensure that terrorists don't infiltrate and disturb the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to PTI.

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu frontier, D K Boora was speaking to reporters in Bhaderwah area of Doda district which along with six other districts covering a total of 24 assembly segments in south Kashmir and Chenab valley region of Jammu is going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

The borders are completely secure as the BSF in coordination with sister agencies, including police, have taken all necessary counter-infiltration measures.

"I want to assure everyone that no such activity (infiltration of terrorists from across the border) will be allowed during the election process," the BSF officer said.