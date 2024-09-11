Congress leader targets CM Shinde over land allotment to minister's trust; BJP hits back

MUMBAI: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has alleged the Maharashtra government bypassed laws to allot land in Navi Mumbai to a trust of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod to set up a community centre for the Banjara people.

Reacting to the claim of the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, a BJP leader said a local MP in Brahmapuri has urged Kunbis to vote for their community member.

Wadettiwar, one of the OBC (Other Backward Class) faces of Maharashtra Congress, is not a Kunbi. Banjaras are recognised as an OBC community in the state.

Wadettiwar on Tuesday told reporters, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has bypassed laws and given a parcel of land in Navi Mumbai to a trust owned by cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod to set up a community centre for the Banjara people."

Asked about it, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, "Instead of showing concerns for land parcels in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai, Wadettiwar should focus on his assembly constituency in Chandrapur district. Your own member of Parliament has sought a change of candidate in your constituency."

Wadettiwar represents Brahmapuri assembly seat in Chandrapur district of the Vidarbha region.

In the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, the Congress fielded Pratibha Dhanorkar from Chandrapur constituency. According to sources, Wadettiwar wanted ticket for his daughter from the constituency, instead of Dhanorkar.

Speaking at a function in Chandrapur on Sunday, Chandrapur Lok Sabha member Dhanorkar asked people to ensure a Kunbi wins from the Brahmapuri assembly seat.

"Do not fall prey to false assurances. Some leaders are exploiting the Kunbi community. We must get together and support members of our community irrespective of political affiliations. The tradition of others (non-Kunbis) being elected from Brahmapuri and Gadchiroli must change," she said.

In his address, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke said he would take all efforts to ensure his party fields a Kunbi candidate from Brahmapuri.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November.