Family of three die after being hit by train while making Instagram reel in Uttar Pradesh

LAKHIMPUR: A man along with his wife and three-year-old son were killed after being hit by a passenger train here while recording a video on the tracks on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Ahmad (26), his wife Najneen (24), and their three-year-old son Abdulla, were residents of Shekh Tola, Laharpur, in the Sitapur district.

According to Kheri Town Kotwali in-charge Ajeet Kumar, the family was recording a reel on the railway track when the train hit them.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.