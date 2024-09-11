Nation

Family of three die after being hit by train while making Instagram reel in Uttar Pradesh

According to Kheri Town Kotwali in-charge Ajeet Kumar, the family was recording a reel on the railway track when the train hit them.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

LAKHIMPUR: A man along with his wife and three-year-old son were killed after being hit by a passenger train here while recording a video on the tracks on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Ahmad (26), his wife Najneen (24), and their three-year-old son Abdulla, were residents of Shekh Tola, Laharpur, in the Sitapur district.

According to Kheri Town Kotwali in-charge Ajeet Kumar, the family was recording a reel on the railway track when the train hit them.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

train accident
Instagram Reels
​Uttar Pradesh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com