India remains crucial for Bangladesh amid economic turbulence

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the anti-India sentiment, which is fairly visible within Bangladesh at present, India is in many ways their only hope for survival and revival of their economy.

"Bangladesh officials have reportedly said they won’t export Hilsa to Kolkata during the upcoming Puja season. But with their dependence on India for many essentials – how would they do without onions from India? Or power supply for which they owe Indian company Adani over $800 million in dues. They have currency shortage and inflation is already at double digits. It will not be economically viable for them to remain stand-offish for long," according to an expert on Bangladesh in India.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was close to $16 billion. Bangladesh is connected to India by land, rail. They come to India for healthcare and even higher education.

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma met Bangladesh’s Adviser for Finance, Commerce Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday. They discussed ongoing development projects, emphasised on safety and security of Indian project personnel and highlighted growing two-way trade and initiatives to improve cross-border trade logistics.

"We are facing frequent power outages now even in Dhaka and its worse in rural areas. Many manufacturing units in the garment sector are shut. The economy needs a major boost for revival," former vice chancellor of Rangpur University, Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told this newspaper.

Bangladesh is seeking a $3billion financial aid from World Bank and Asian Development Bank, even if this comes through they will need to sustain themselves through bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu will visit Bangladesh from India on Saturday. He is going to be accompanied by a big delegation which people in Bangladesh hope will help in their economic revival.

"Bangladesh is already facing challenges from Myanmar as there is a large influx of Rohingiya refugees that have entered since the new government came into existence- nearly 9000 crossed over from Naf river in Rakhine state. India is the only country they have no threats from," the expert added.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, had said that since the government in Bangladesh is new, within a few months things with India will settle down.

"Ironically, while Bangladesh faces such major economic observe a martyrs day on September 14th and according to reports from Dhaka nearly Rs 5 crore taka is being splurged on this," lamented a student from Dhaka who didnt wish to be identified.

India could translate `India Out’ sentiment in Maldives to `Welcome India’ and its a matter of time before India finds its way back into Bangladesh economically and diplomatically.