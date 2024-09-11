Jackal scare grips MP’s Sehore, 2 hurt in attacks

BHOPAL: Jackal scare has gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore and Khandwa districts. At least five-six villagers, including a woman, have been attacked by jackals in Sagonia village forming part of the Rehti tehsil in central MP’s Sehore district over the last two days.

A video showing a jackal attacking two men seated outside their house on Monday evening, went viral on Tuesday. In the video, which bears the CCTV grabs of the concerned spot, a jackal is seen lunging at the two men, while they are seated on the roadside outside their house.

The video shows one of the two men unsuccessfully trying to scare the attacker jackal by throwing stones at the animal. But fa iling to get the animal away, the man then gets hold of the jackal and throws it around 15 ft away.