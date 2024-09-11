Jackal scare grips MP’s Sehore, 2 hurt in attacks

BHOPAL: Jackal scare has gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore and Khandwa districts. At least five-six villagers, including a woman, have been attacked by jackals in Sagonia village forming part of the Rehti tehsil in central MP’s Sehore district over the last two days.
A video showing a jackal attacking two men seated outside their house on Monday evening, went viral on Tuesday. In the video, which bears the CCTV grabs of the concerned spot, a jackal is seen lunging at the two men, while they are seated on the roadside outside their house.
The video shows one of the two men unsuccessfully trying to scare the attacker jackal by throwing stones at the animal. But fa iling to get the animal away, the man then gets hold of the jackal and throws it around 15 ft away.
The men injured in the attack have been identified as Shyam Yadav and Narmada Prasad, who are now under treatment at the district hospital in Narmadapuram.
“The villagers have been advised to stay away from jackals and not travel alone. The forest department has been informed about the incident and the forest ranger has visited the injured and assured compensation,” the Sagonia village panchayat secretary Ramkrishna Uike said.
Similar attacks across MP
An attack by a jackal was also reported from Salkanpur area in the same Sehore district on Monday. Five villagers were attacked by a jackal, which reportedly resulted in injuries to at least two of them
Another was reported in Khandwa four days ago. Some villagers sleeping outside their house in the night were attacked too