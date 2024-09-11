Jaipur Diary | Bhajan Lal Sharma sets out on big foreign tour

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has embarked on his first international trip since taking office to boost Rajasthan’s global appeal. Ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, Sharma is jet-setting through South Korea and Japan, rubbing shoulders with top investors and business moguls. In South Korea, Sharma showcased Rajasthan’s tourism policy, aiming to strengthen ties between the two regions. Meanwhile, in Japan, he’s gearing up to meet with major business leaders, inviting them to invest in Rajasthan’s key sectors.

Kirodi Lal Meena’s tactics falling flat?

It seems like Kirodi Lal Meena’s classic move of resigning to create pressure within the BJP isn’t quite hitting the mark this time. The once-powerful minister was banking on the party’s top brass to beg him to reconsider and even push CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and top bureaucrats to meet his demands. But no one seems to be rushing to his rescue. Meena’s frustration spilled over at a public event on Saturday. He lamented, “After becoming a minister, I’ve become a Shikhandi. I don’t even have the power I once had.” For those not in the know, Shikhandi is an impotent figure from the Mahabharata.

Jaipur set to host silver jubilee of IIFA awards

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Festival Awards (IIFA) is rumored to be heading to Jaipur. Originally planned to take place in London, where this mega event started in 2000, sources now reveal that the organisers are eyeing Jaipur for this milestone celebration. If all goes as planned, the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura will host this glittering event full of Bollywood stars from March 7-9, 2025. After Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s recent trips to Japan and South Korea, a potential MoU with organisers of the show could make Jaipur the second Indian city, after Mumbai, to host this iconic award show.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com