Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Junior docs 'open to talk' with Bengal government, continue agitation

The doctors on Tuesday defied the Supreme Court's directive to return to work as they continued to press their demand for justice for the deceased doctor.

The junior doctors also continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, demanding that the Kolkata Police commissioner and senior health officials be removed from their posts.

The top court on Monday directed the protesting resident doctors to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday and said no adverse action shall be taken against them until they join duty.

The state government said it has written to the protesters, inviting them for a meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' to resolve the impasse over the incident.

However, the protesting doctors said the mail for the meeting was from the state health secretary, whose resignation they were seeking, and termed it as "insulting". They also said that restricting the number of representatives to attend the meeting to 10 was "humiliating".

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

