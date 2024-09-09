Kolkata medic rape-murder case: SC directs junior doctors to resume work by 5 p.m. Tuesday

The court also emphasised that the West Bengal government must implement measures to restore doctors' confidence regarding their safety. It instructed the police to ensure the creation of necessary conditions for the doctors' safety, including the provision of separate duty rooms, toilet facilities, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

“District collectors and the Superintendent of Police must address the situation to ensure the safety and security of doctors in government medical colleges and hospitals. This includes establishing restrooms for male and female doctors and installing CCTVs. The state police affidavit confirms that funds have been allocated for additional CCTVs, and this will be monitored continuously by district collectors and the Superintendent of Police,” the court said.

The Supreme Court urged the doctors to return to their duties, stating, “Doctors are here to provide service. No adverse action, including transfers, will be taken against those who resume work.”

During the hearing, Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, highlighted the severe disruption in healthcare services due to the mass absenteeism of resident doctors over the past 28 days, resulting in 23 deaths.

The top court took note of the funds sanctioned for additional CCTV installations and other safety measures and issued its order following assurances from Sibal regarding the safety of doctors returning to work.

Sibal informed the court that the healthcare system was in crisis due to the ongoing strike by resident doctors.

Additionally, the Supreme Court, after reviewing the status reports from the CBI and the West Bengal government, noted that the CBI has identified certain leads in the case. The court has asked the CBI to submit a further status report by September 16 on the progress of the investigation and scheduled the next hearing for September 17.

The bench observed, “It is evident that there was a delay of at least 14 hours in the registration of the FIR by the Kolkata police regarding the rape-murder incident. We know the time when the victim went to the seminar hall and the subsequent movements around that room.”

The apex court also directed the immediate removal of all photographs of the RG Kar hospital victim from social media and electronic platforms to protect the dignity and privacy of the deceased.