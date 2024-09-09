Kolkata rape-murder case: Diaspora Indians protest in over 130 cities across 25 countries

Thousands of diaspora Indians protested in more than 130 cities across 25 countries on Sunday, organisers said, to demand justice after last month's rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in the city of Kolkata, Reuters reported.

The protests started in large and small groups across Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore, before spreading to cities in Europe and the US, the report said.

They added to ongoing nationwide protests in India after the Aug. 9 killing of the 31-year-old postgraduate student of chest medicine. A suspect has been arrested along with the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College where the victim was studying.

"The news of this heinous crime committed on a young trainee doctor while on duty numbed and shocked each of us at the sheer ruthlessness, brutality and disregard of human life," Dipti Jain, an organiser of the global protests was quoted as saying by Reuters.