SC bench headed by CJI set to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the suo motu cognisance case involving the brutal rape-and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 9. A three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is slated to hear the matter.
On August 20, the Supreme Court in its order constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) headed by surgeon vice-admiral and DG medical services (Navy) Arti Sarin to formulate guidelines for ensuring safety, security and facilities to doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals across India.
The other members of the NTF, set up by the Supreme Court, include chairman of Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology D Nageshwar Reddy, AIIMS Delhi director M Srinivas, NIMHANS Bengaluru director- Pratima Murthy, Jodhpur AIIMS executive director- Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Ganga Ram Hospital’s Saumitra Rawat, Rohtak-based Pandit B D Sharma Medical University vice-chancellor Anita Saxena, dean of Mumbai-based Grant Medical College Pallavi Saple and chairperson of neurology at Paras Health Gurugram Padma Srivastava.
The three-judge bench termed the “incident as horrific and horrendous,” saying it showed a systemic failure of the state machinery.
The apex court criticised the Kolkata Police and state for inaction in the prompt investigation and allowing a mob to vandalise the hospital. Expressing its serious concern about the death of the doctor, the apex court warned the Bengal government that it should not unleash any power on peaceful protestors. “The power of state must not be unleashed on them. Please deal with them with sensitivity,” the apex court said in its order.