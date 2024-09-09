SC bench headed by CJI set to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the suo motu cognisance case involving the brutal rape-and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 9. A three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is slated to hear the matter.

On August 20, the Supreme Court in its order constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) headed by surgeon vice-admiral and DG medical services (Navy) Arti Sarin to formulate guidelines for ensuring safety, security and facilities to doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals across India.