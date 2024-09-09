Can of worms opened but lack of evidence affects CBI probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

KOLKATA: Thirty days have passed after the body of a woman medic, raped and murdered, was recovered from state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital here, but investigators are still clueless about what led to the crime that has opened a can of worms.

CBI detectives, who took up the probe into the case after the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police on August 13, said that they were unable to join several dots due to lack of evidence from the crime scene, a senior official said.

This, he said, has affected the investigation of the crime which came to light after the body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9.

The police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, the next day in this connection.

It was found during the investigation that former principal of the hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh ordered the demolition of a restroom and a toilet close to that seminar room on August 10.

As a portion of the two areas were demolished by the PWD, it is suspected that key pieces of evidence were lost.

Besides, a video surfaced on social media showed the seminar room was crowded with people soon after the body was found.

The police, however, claimed that the spot inside the room was cordoned off.

The CBI has grilled witnesses including Ghosh, other doctors, officials, security guards and the arrested prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

"There is a lack of evidence in this case. That is the reason why our detectives are unable to come to a conclusion. From circumstantial evidence, questioning of people and the DNA evidence do not show involvement of multiple persons in the sexual assault on the woman," the officer told PTI.

He said that the forensic tests conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed a match between the DNA of the victim and the arrested civic volunteer.

"Separate DNA profiling on samples gathered from the victim and Roy and the DNA comparing with other seized evidence from the crime scene also corroborated the CFSL report," he stated.