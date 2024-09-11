Locals, police clash over 'illegal construction' at Shimla mosque; police lathi-charge to disperse protesters

A group of protesters clashed with police officials on Wednesday during a massive protest against the alleged illegal construction in a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area.

The protesters, who had gathered at the behest of Hindu groups, breached the barricades near the Dhalli tunnel, prompting police to respond with a lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The protesters were chanting slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hindu Ekta Zindabad."