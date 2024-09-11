Locals, police clash over 'illegal construction' at Shimla mosque; police lathi-charge to disperse protesters

A group of protesters clashed with police officials on Wednesday during a massive protest against the alleged illegal construction in a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area.
The protesters, who had gathered at the behest of Hindu groups, breached the barricades near the Dhalli tunnel, prompting police to respond with a lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowd.
The protesters were chanting slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hindu Ekta Zindabad."
Prohibitory orders were imposed in Sanjauli on Tuesday following rising tensions over the mosque's alleged unauthorized construction and a call for a bandh by Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the disputed structure.
The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibit assemblies of more than five persons without permission and the carrying of lethal weapons including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the media, urging that the issue not be politicised. "Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government. People have the right to protest peacefully, but it should not result in harm to anyone from any community," Sukhu said.
Regarding the mosque, Sukhu noted that the matter of the alleged illegal construction is currently under review by the Municipal Corporation, and the law will take its course.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Jairam Thakur criticised the Sukhu government for what he described as delays in addressing the alleged illegal construction.
(With inputs from ANI)