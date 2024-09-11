Nainital HC seeks reply from Uttarakhand govt over Assembly recruitment scam

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to respond to allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Uttarakhand Assembly's backdoor recruitment scam within three weeks.

The court will resume hearing the case on October 15, pending the government's response.

The Nainital High Court has taken cognizance of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinav Thapar, a prominent Congress leader and social activist from Dehradun, seeking a thorough investigation into alleged corruption in Uttarakhand Assembly recruitments. The court has also ordered the recovery of government funds from those involved in the scam.

On February 28, 2024, the High Court issued stern directives, categorically stating that all backdoor recruitments made by the Assembly between 2021 and 2022 violated established rules and procedures. The court's explicit ruling has set the stage for a comprehensive probe into the scandal."

Advocate Abhijay Negi, representing petitioner Abhinav Thapar, told TNIE, "A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Khullar and Justice Alok Kumar Verma agreed on February 28 this year that irregularities and corruption occurred in Assembly backdoor appointments, based on facts and records presented by the Assembly and the petitioner."