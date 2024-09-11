PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," PM Modi wrote in a post on X along with a picture of him partcipitaing in the puja.

As the video of the visit started getting attention on social media, many netizens pointed out that a prime minister visiting the residence of the chief justice and taking part in such events could have serious implications on the unbiased functioning of judiciary.

"What's the need of going to CJI home, can we really expect him to be non biased, probably not. Let's see his decisions in the next two months before his retirement," one of them commented under the video shared on X.

"But there's a said & unsaid rule to maintain distance.... How this all happening?" another X user asked.