SI dies after being knocked down by car owned by woman constable in Rajgarh; love triangle suspected

BHOPAL: Sub-inspector Dipankar Gautam was knocked down to death by a car boarded by a female police constable Pallavi Solanki and driven by her male friend Karan Thakur in Rajgarh district of central Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened in the Biaora police station area. Sub-inspector Dipankar Gautam on the motorbike was hit by the car from behind.

The female constable and her male friend rushed to the Biaora police station and claimed that their car had met with an accident.

“The critically injured sub inspector Dipankar Gautam was rushed to a local hospital from where the doctors referred him to Bhopal hospital but the SI passed away on the way. The evidence from the spot of the incident and also electronic evidence suggest that it was not an accident but an intentional act to knock the SI down. A case of murder has been lodged against the female constable and her male friend and both are being questioned by police,” Rajgarh district police superintendent Aditya Mishra told this newspaper over phone on Wednesday.

While the sub inspector Dipankar Gautam was posted at the Rajgarh district police lines, the female constable Pallavi Solanki was posted at the Pachore police station.

According to sources privy to the ongoing investigations, all possible angles, including a suspected love triangle are being probed.

Initial investigations have revealed that the SI and the female constable were regularly in touch over phone through calls and messages, despite being posted at separate police stations in the same district.

Sources added that before leaving on his motorbike on Tuesday, the sub inspector Dipankar Gautam had told his roommate sub inspector Subhash about his life being in potential danger from the female constable Pallavi and her friend Karan.

Even the relationship between Pallavi and Karan was reportedly troubled, as Karan had fired on Pallavi, injuring her. But the couple reconciled later.

In between, Dipankar reportedly developed good relations with Pallavi, complexing the relationship between the three.