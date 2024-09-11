Social media post sparks FIR: False claims of cracks on statue of unity

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified individual following a social media post alleging that cracks have appeared on the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, raising fears about its stability. The 182-metre tall monument, a significant tourist attraction is located in Kevadia, Narmada district. It is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister.

The post, made on September 8, 2024, from the handle "RaGa4India" and later deleted, claimed that the statue could collapse due to these purported cracks. The accompanying image was an outdated photograph from the statue's construction phase, not showing its current condition.

Abhishek Ranjan Sinha, Deputy Collector at the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, lodged a complaint leading to the FIR under Section 353(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). This section addresses the dissemination of false information intended to incite public fear or alarm.

Authorities emphasise that such misinformation not only disturbs public peace but also undermines trust in important national monuments. The Statue of Unity, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018, continues to attract large numbers of visitors annually.