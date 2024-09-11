Suicide a public health concern in SE Asia: WHO

NEW DELHI: Suicide is a major public health concern in the South-East Asia Region, which sees more than 2 lakh suicide deaths each year, said World Health Organisation on Tuesday.

On the World Suicide Prevention Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said suicide remains one of the leading causes of death.

“It knows no boundaries, affecting people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. In our South-East Asia Region, suicide is a major public health concern with more than 2,00,000 deaths each year,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

She said stigma around mental health conditions and suicide means many people thinking about suicide do not seek help. “Suicides and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts families, friends, colleagues, communities and societies,” the SEARO head said.

Suicide prevention is not solely about addressing crises but also about building strong, supportive communities where people feel connected and valued.