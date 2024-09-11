Suicide a public health concern in SE Asia: WHO

NEW DELHI: Suicide is a major public health concern in the South-East Asia Region, which sees more than 2 lakh suicide deaths each year, said World Health Organisation on Tuesday.
On the World Suicide Prevention Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said suicide remains one of the leading causes of death.
“It knows no boundaries, affecting people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. In our South-East Asia Region, suicide is a major public health concern with more than 2,00,000 deaths each year,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Region (SEARO).
She said stigma around mental health conditions and suicide means many people thinking about suicide do not seek help. “Suicides and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts families, friends, colleagues, communities and societies,” the SEARO head said.
Suicide prevention is not solely about addressing crises but also about building strong, supportive communities where people feel connected and valued.
Small acts of kindness, open conversations, and a non-judgmental ear can profoundly impact someone’s life. “By breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, we create an environment where individuals feel safe to seek help. It is crucial to ensure that everyone knows they are not alone and that there are effective interventions and support systems available,” she added.
Family and friends can be the first to recognize the warning signs and can take the first step toward helping a loved one find mental health treatment. It is also important for family, friends and other social support structures to seek professional guidance in the aftermath of a loved one’s suicide attempt.
She said it is essential to take a holistic approach to public health, which encompasses the overall mental health, well-being and quality of life for all.
“This is, in fact, the first pillar of our Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience, which emphasizes the importance of adopting a mental health, well-being, and quality-of-life lens across all public health endeavours, including addressing the social determinants of health,” she added.
Through this lens, we can develop more holistic approaches that promote overall well-being, and improve health and quality-of-life outcomes, for individuals and communities, she added.
This holistic approach will lead to the development of more open and supportive societies, within which everyone should be able to ‘start the conversation’ without the worry of judgement or stigma, she further said.
“Every effort counts, every conversation matters, and every life is worth living. Each of us can individually help start the conversation, and all of us together have to create a society where anyone can start the conversation,” Wazed said, adding, “Let’s build a world where hope prevails and every individual feels supported.”