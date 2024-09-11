Two-year-old girl mowed down by neighbour's car in UP

A two-year-old girl was mowed down by a car while she was playing outside her house in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The toddler was sitting on the road when her neighbour's car approached her, she stood up when it came very close to her but the car hit her before she could move away, showed CCTV footage. The driver didn't stop even after the impact and crushed the girl under the wheels. She died on the spot., NDTV reported.

A motorbike was also seen passing her by before the car knocked her down, the report said.

Her family - that has been living in the Barra 7 area of Kanpur for the last ten years - was inside the house as she lay motionless on the road covered in her blood.

"He hit my child with his car and drove away. He should have taken her (to a hospital) for humanity's sake," said Rohit Singh, the girl's father.

Singh, according to NDTV, said that the car belonged to one of their neighbours.

A crowd gathered at the spot as the police arrived to investigate the case.

The accused and his car have been missing since the accident.