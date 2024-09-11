Uneasy calm in Manipur, curfew on

GUWAHATI: No fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Wednesday but parts of the Imphal valley remained tense following Tuesday’s clashes between protestors and security personnel which left over 50 students injured.

Students held sit-in demonstrations at some places in the valley on Wednesday. The programmes ended peacefully.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts on Tuesday.

Internet services in the five valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur – remained suspended. The step was taken on Tuesday “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property.”

Schools and colleges continued to remain closed. The government had taken the decision for the safety of students and teachers.

In light of the prevailing tension, the Manipur University postponed all scheduled post-graduate and under-graduate examinations until further notice.