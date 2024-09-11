Uneasy calm in Manipur, curfew on

GUWAHATI: No fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Wednesday but parts of the Imphal valley remained tense following Tuesday’s clashes between protestors and security personnel which left over 50 students injured.
Students held sit-in demonstrations at some places in the valley on Wednesday. The programmes ended peacefully.
An indefinite curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts on Tuesday.
Internet services in the five valley districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur – remained suspended. The step was taken on Tuesday “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property.”
Schools and colleges continued to remain closed. The government had taken the decision for the safety of students and teachers.
In light of the prevailing tension, the Manipur University postponed all scheduled post-graduate and under-graduate examinations until further notice.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday left Imphal for Guwahati. He is the Assam governor with additional charge of Manipur.
Meanwhile, Manipur Police defended their actions of firing tear gas shells and stun grenades to disperse protesting students. The police claimed some protesters had targeted the personnel with petrol bombs, firearms and slingshots with iron balls, the local media reported.
The police said the protest rallies taken out by the students were peaceful until certain elements instigated them to resort to violence. At least 10 police personnel were also injured during the violence.
The students in the valley are demanding the removal of state’s security advisor and director general of police for failing to protect the lives and properties of citizens. Many of them, including juveniles, have been camping at the Khwairam band Women Market in the state capital Imphal since Monday.
The police expressed concern over their safety. They alleged that some elements with vested interests were exploiting the students for personal gain.
The ethnic violence in the state, which broke out on May 3 last year, left over 230 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.