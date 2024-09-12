‘200 units of free power if RJD wins Bihar polls’

PATNA: Toeing the lines of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday promised to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost to the poor and the farmers in Bihar if his party was voted to power in 2025 assembly elections.

Addressing party workers on the second day of ‘Karyakarya Aabhar Yatra’, Tejashwi said that the state government provided electricity to household at the highest rate in the country, but the RJD would give 200 units of electricity free of cost. “It’s my promise, which will be fulfilled if the RJD comes to power,” he said.

Tejashwi’s promise may attract people belonging to lower strata of society ahead of assembly polls due next year. He slammed the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

The RJD, in its manifesto released ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had talked about 200 units of electricity to every household free besides promising to give 10 lakh jobs and LPG cylinders at `500. The party had also promised five new airports and a nationwide caste census.