45 Indians inducted into Russian Army discharged: MEA

As many as 45 Indian nationals who were forcibly inducted into the Russian army and made to participate in the war on Ukraine have been discharged, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday. Jaiswal pointed out that 35 Indians were discharged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow.

“Since PM Modi visited Russia in July, 35 Indians have been discharged from the Russian Army. Before the PM's visit 10 Indian nationals were discharged," Jaiswal said.

He also said that the authorities are trying their best to bring back the remaining 50 Indians who are currently working with the Russian Army.

According to media reports, around hundred Indians have travelled to Russia in search of better job or educational opportunities and have been tricked into joining the Russian Army and actively participating in its war on Ukraine. At least four Indians have been reportedly killed in the conflict.

During his visit to Moscow in July, Narendra Modi had raised the issue with Russian President Vladmir Putin who agreed to discharge all the Indians falsely inducted into the army.