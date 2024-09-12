Ambedkar statue desecrated in UP's Ballia

BALLIA: A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar installed in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district was desecrated by some unknown persons, police said on Thursday.

Angered over the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders staged a protest and raised slogans, after which a new statue was installed there.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur village under Fefna police station limits on Wednesday night, the police said.

The police said they have lodged a case in the matter and initiated investigation.

Brijmohan Saroj, Station House Officer (SHO), Fefna, said, "A case has been registered against unknown persons in this matter on the complaint of one Akhilesh Kumar."

On receiving information about the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders and supporters of the area reached the spot in large numbers and began sloganeering.

On the other hand, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Kant also reached the spot with police force.

The SHO said a new statue has been installed at the spot.

He added that the situation is now under control and police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure.