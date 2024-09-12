China ties complex, but 75% of issues sorted: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India’s relationship with China is very complex, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Geneva on Thursday. “We have not had an easy relationship in the past; only in the 80s, relations began to normalise.

There is a 3,500 km disputed border which is being negotiated. Since Galwan happened four years back, we have been talking about disengagement and I would say 75% disengagement problems are sorted,’’ said Jaishankar, while speaking at the Global Centre for Security Policy in Geneva.

There is a trade imbalance between India and China. India has to monitor the telecom and IT-related sectors which have inputs from China for security purposes and also keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.

“For a good relationship, there needs to be peace and tranquility. Galwan clashes in 2020 were a violation of multiple agreements for reasons not yet clear to us. Chinese moved troops to the LAC and we had to do the same,’’ he added.

Both India and China are civilisational countries and have a history. They are also among the most populous in the world with over 1 billion population. India has concerns and monitors what happens in the Indian Ocean. However, both countries are holding talks to find a solution

“The basis obviously for a good relationship, I would say even for a normal relationship, was that there would be peace and tranquility along the border,” he said. He added that the issue for India was that why China disturbed peace and why they moved those troops and how to deal with this very close-up situation.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, also spoke about the Global South and its relevance in the world today. He said that BRICS came up in a way to counter the G7.

“The G7 didn’t want to include others so the BRICS grouping became stronger. There are many countries who are now seeking to be a part of it,” he added.

EAM flags trade imbalance between two countries

