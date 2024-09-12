Former SC judge who upheld Karnataka hijab ban attends VHP meet

Former Supreme Court judge who upheld the Karnataka High Court's verdict in the Hijab ban case was among those to attend a “Judges Meet” organised by the legal cell of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in New Delhi recently.

Justice Hemant Gupta, who upheld the Karnataka High Court's verdict in the Hijab ban case, participated in the VHP meet on Sunday.

“I attended this event as a citizen of India. As far as retired judges attending such events post retirement is concerned, I cannot comment about others but I have the liberty to associate with platforms and forums to discuss and deliberate upon current issues and topics as any other citizen of the country,” The Quint quoted Hemant Gupta as saying.

The News Minute citing reports said that the discussions at the meeting centered around issues raised by Hindutva groups, including the status of the Varanasi and Mathura temples, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and concerns over religious conversions.