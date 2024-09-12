Haryana polls: Congress releases 4th list of 5 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday released its fourth list of five candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, taking the total number of candidates declared to 86.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

The list came just a few hours after the Congress declared its third list of 40 candidates, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal.

The Congress has not named candidates for four seats, fuelling speculation over the possibility of a last-minute tie-up on those seats.

The Congress had been engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides.