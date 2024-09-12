Headless body of a woman recovered from UP highway, police probe on

Police in Uttar Pradesh are probing a case relating to the recovery of a woman's decapitated body from the highway in Gujaini area of Kanpur on Wednesday.

The local people found the body without any clothes on in the middle of the road and informed the police.

The identity of the woman is unknown. The body has been sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

A forensic team has visited the spot and collected samples for testing.

Police have scanned CCTV footage in the area to identify the woman.

Lok Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, according to NDTV, has demanded "exemplary action in the chilling case."

"In another shocking case of crime against women, a woman's headless, naked body was found on a highway in Kanpur. The matter should be investigated fairly and such punishment should be meted out so that criminals get scared and such incidents are not repeated," Yadav said, hoping that the BJP-led state government would "rise above politics" and investigate the incident.