India to drive global semicon industry: PM

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is poised to play a significant role in driving the global semiconductor industry forward. He was speaking after inaugurating SEMICON India — 2024, a three-day exhibition, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister said his government will do everything to make India a semiconductor powerhouse, adding that it is a dream to have an Indian-made chip in every device in the world.

He said India is building a robust semiconductor workforce comprising 85,000 technicians, engineers, and research and development experts. The country, he added, must prepare its students and professionals to contribute to the growth of the sector.