Interim bail granted to MP Rashid ahead of J&K polls, final verdict likely on October 5

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted interim bail to Rashid, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming J&K assembly polls.
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid after his release from Tihar Jail on Wednesday.
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid after his release from Tihar Jail on Wednesday.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is expected to deliver its verdict on October 5 regarding the regular bail application of Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, who is facing charges in a terror funding case.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted interim bail to Rashid, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming J&K assembly polls.

Rashid has been imprisoned since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2017 terror funding investigation.

Rashid's case

Rashid’s arrest is linked to a broader probe into terror funding in Kashmir, initiated by NIA in 2017. His name surfaced during the probe into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali.

