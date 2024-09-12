It’s Rahul’s turn to get into the quota firing line

NEW DELHI: Union home minister and the BJP’s principal election strategist Amit Shah on Wednesday made a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment that the Congress will think of scrapping reservation when India is a fair place. Rahul, who is currently on a trip to the US, had made the remark on Tuesday while answering a question posed by students of the Georgetown University in Washington DC.

“By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words,” Shah posted on X, adding that nobody will be able to scrap reservation as long as the BJP is around.

Reservation is a touchy subject and several leaders have come under attack in the past for expressing their opinion on it. In 2015, weeks before the Bihar elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that the reservation policy could do with a ‘social review’ kicked up a huge controversy, forcing him to clarify that he did not mean to say practice should end.

On Wednesday, BSP chief Mayawati and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also hit out at Gandhi for his remark. “Rahul Gandhi’s views reflect his petty mentality... It has been Congress’s habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste,” Shinde said.