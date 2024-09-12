Job, health insurance among 5 Congress guarantees for J&K

SRINAGAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday announced five guarantees for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including filling up of 1 lakh vacancies and Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family, if the Congress-NC alliance is voted to power in the Union territory. He also said the Congress will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K.

“You must have heard that Union territories have become states. Goa was a UT and it has become a state. But J&K was a state and the Modi government converted it into UT. Don’t let BJP come here,” Kharge said while addressing an election rally in favour of NC-Congress alliance candidate Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed in Anantnag district.

“We will ensure that J&K gets statehood. For that we will fight,” he said. Announcing five guarantees, Kharge said, “We will fill 1 lakh vacancies lying vacant in J&K, thus ensuring employment opportunities for the unemployed youth. They want to make J&K people poor and that is why they are not filling the posts.