Major bureaucratic reshuffle: MHA transfers 33 IAS, 45 IPS officers

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, on Thursday transferred 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 45 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the AGMUT cadre.

Joint Commissioner in the Delhi Police, Meenu Chaudhary, was among the seniormost IPS officers transferred from Delhi to Mizoram. Chaudhary is an IPS officer of the 2000 batch. Senior IPS officer Veenu Bansal has been brought back to Delhi from Mizoram.

Tusar Taba, a 2002-batch IPS officer currently posted as Joint Commissioner in the Delhi Police, was sent to Arunachal Pradesh, while 2004-batch officers Hibu Tamang and PN Khrimey were also transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. Both Khrimey and Tamang are IPS officers of the 2004 batch.

Another 2004-batch IPS officer, Mahendra Nath Tiwari, currently posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed, Jammu, has been transferred to Delhi.

Interestingly, the long list of transfers includes five district heads: DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena, who was shifted to Mizoram; DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena, who was shifted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; DCP (North-East) Dr Joy Tirkey, who was shifted to Arunachal Pradesh; DCP (North West) Jitendra Kumar Meena, who was shifted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; and DCP (South-East) Rajesh Deo, who was shifted to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Among the IAS officers, Prerna Puri, who is currently posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, IT Department in Jammu and Kashmir, has been transferred to Chandigarh.

As many as 10 IAS officers have been transferred to the national capital, while 11 IAS officers have been shifted from Delhi to different states.