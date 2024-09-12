No consensus reached yet, MahaYuti in Maha knot over 50 Assembly seats

MUMBAI: With Maharashtra assembly elections due by the year-end, BJP-led Mahayuti is concerned over 50 seats as each ally wants to contest these seats, according to leaders of the ruling alliance.

Out of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly, the BJP has decided to contest 150 while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP is eyeing 60 to 70 seats and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is hopeful of getting 90 to 100 seats, sources said.

Ajit Pawar has admitted that there are some seats that each alliance partner wants to contest, but they will resolve this issue once the allies’ meeting takes place.

“There are several aspirants for some seats, but nothing has been decided yet. We have zeroed down on some seats and the remaining will be soon discussed,” Pawar said.

BJP has 106 MLAs, Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 40 and Ajit -led NCP has 41 MLAs in the current assembly. At the meeting with union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Mumbai, CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar demanded “honourable number” of seats so that they can keep their support base intact.

“BJP is losing its base but Shinde as CM is getting good support and his popularity is also growing, so BJP should concede more seats to Shiv Sena if they want to come back in power,” a senior Shiv Sena minister said, requesting anonymity.