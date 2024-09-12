Punjabi singer held for trying to send man to US through donkey route

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old Punjabi singer was arrested by the Delhi Police for attempting to illegally send a man to the United States by arranging a fake visa on his passport, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Fatehjit Singh, was involved in a syndicate that lured victims with promises of sending them to the US via a convoluted route at cheaper rates.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI-A), Usha Rangnani said that a passenger named Gurpreet Singh arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, from Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 8 as a deportee.

"Upon scrutiny of his deportation papers and travel documents, it was found that Gurpreet Singh had traveled from India to Bhutan, then to Thailand, and later to Kazakhstan using an Indian passport. However, upon arrival in Kazakhstan, his passport was confiscated by the authorities because two pages were found torn. He was subsequently deported to India," said the DCP.

The authorities suspected that the missing pages contained either fake visas or fake immigration stamps. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the law, and Gurpreet was arrested. During interrogation, Gurpreet revealed that an agent named Sultan Singh had arranged his travel to the US using a fake Brazilian visa. Sultan Singh had promised to send him to the US by traveling through different countries for Rs 50 lakhs.

"The passenger also confessed that he had made five attempts (four in 2023 and one in 2024) to reach the US with the assistance of Sultan Singh but was unsuccessful," the DCP added.

Acting on Gurpreet's information, Sultan Singh was apprehended from one of his hideouts in Amritsar, Punjab. Sultan then named Fatehjit Singh, who was found to be actively involved in the case. "Several raids were conducted at potential hideouts based on Sultan Singh's information, but Fatehjit managed to evade capture. His anticipatory bail applications were also dismissed by both the Session Court and the Delhi High Court," Rangnani said.

Ultimately, Fatehjit Singh was arrested in Delhi. During interrogation, he admitted to working with Sultan Singh, who was known for defrauding people by promising to send them to the US. Fatehjit had joined Sultan's gang to earn quick money.