Rajasthan CM travels to Japan; plea in Jaipur court to cancel his anticipatory bail in 2011 communal violence case

JAIPUR: A petition was filed in a court here on Thursday to cancel the anticipatory bail given to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in a case of communal violence that broke out in Bharatpur district in 2011.

Through his counsel, petitioner Sanwarmal Chaudhary pleaded before the court of Additional District Judge Anamika Saharan that Sharma was granted anticipatory bail in the case on conditions, including taking the court's prior permission for travelling abroad.

"Anticipatory bail was granted in the case to the chief minister by the court. He has flouted the court directions as he is travelling abroad presently. The court has listed the matter on September 24 for hearing," the petitioner's counsel, Sagar Chaudhary, said.

Sharma is presently in Japan in connection with the Rising Rajasthan investors' summit.

The petitioner's counsel said the chief minister is an accused in the case of communal violence that broke out in Bharatpur's Gopalgarh. At least ten people were allegedly killed in police firing while 22 others were injured during the night long riots in September 2011. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).