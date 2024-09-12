Srinagar Diary | BJP, Congress banking on star campaigners

With Jammu and Kashmir going to Assembly polls for the first time since Article 370 abrogation, the poll battle is important for two national parties BJP and Congress and both parties would depend on their star campaigners Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi for increase in vote share of their contestants. The thrust of both BJP and Congress remains the Jammu region, which has 43 seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly. While BJP is contesting 43 seats, Congress is contesting 23 seats in Jammu.

2K+ permissions given to parties, candidates

As the election campaign for Jammu and Kashmir polls is picking up, a total of 3,178 cases of permission requests for holding rallies, roadshows and corner meetings, etc for the J&K Assembly polls have been received by various competent authorities. Out of these requests, 2,350 permission requests have been accepted by the competent authorities, an official said. He said 336 requests, which were lacking in fulfillment of requisite formalities, were rejected while 241 requests are still under process. The official said 217 applications were accepted for door to door canvassing,

Officer refuses to perform duties, shunted

A government officer has been suspended by District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar for refusing to perform election duties in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The suspended official has been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director erstwhile Gazetteers Unit presently posted in the National Register of Records Office, Srinagar in Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museum Kashmir. Sarfaraz was appointed as Zonal Magistrate for Barzulla Zone falling in 23-Chanpora Assembly constituency in Srinagar. However, the officer despite repeated intimations refused to perform his duties and has been suspended.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com