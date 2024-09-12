'Unrepentant Marxist', 'Protector of idea of India': Condolences pour in as Sitaram Yechury passes away

Yechury (72) passed away after prolonged illness. He was under treatment for acute respiratory tract infection at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for about two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital on August 19 due to pneumonia-like chest infection.

The AIIMS said in a statement that Mr Yechury died at 3.05 pm today. The family has donated his body to AIIMS for teaching and research purposes.

"The body of comrade Sitaram Yechury will be kept at the CPI(M) Headquarters, AK Gopalan Bhavan in Gole market in New Delhi for public viewing and paying homage between 11 am and 3 pm on September 14. Subsequently, the body of Sitaram Yechury will be taken to AIIMS, where it will be donated for medical research as per his wishes," the party release said.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications,” the party statement read.