'Unrepentant Marxist', 'Protector of idea of India': Condolences pour in as Sitaram Yechury passes away

NEW DELHI: Tributes and condolences poured in, cutting across the party lines, after the death of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday afternoon.
Taking to X, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would miss long discussions with the veteran leader.
“Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” Gandhi posted on the micro-blogging site ‘X’.
Yechury (72) passed away after prolonged illness. He was under treatment for acute respiratory tract infection at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for about two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital on August 19 due to pneumonia-like chest infection.
The AIIMS said in a statement that Mr Yechury died at 3.05 pm today. The family has donated his body to AIIMS for teaching and research purposes.
"The body of comrade Sitaram Yechury will be kept at the CPI(M) Headquarters, AK Gopalan Bhavan in Gole market in New Delhi for public viewing and paying homage between 11 am and 3 pm on September 14. Subsequently, the body of Sitaram Yechury will be taken to AIIMS, where it will be donated for medical research as per his wishes," the party release said.
“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications,” the party statement read.
In his condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Yechury’s death was an irreparable loss at a time when the country and its people are facing serious crises. “A leader who rose to the CPI(M) leadership from its student movement, Yechury led the party through nine years of troubled political times. While serving as the general secretary of CPI(M), he acted as a guide for the party and the Left movement in the country, being instrumental in shaping the party’s political stance,” he said in a statement.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute, describing Yechury as an “unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian.” He highlighted Yechury’s enduring influence, stating, “Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely on different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and his engaging personality.”
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja condoled the death of Sitaram Yechury. Taking to X, the CPI leader wrote, "I am deeply aggrieved by the demise of Comrade Sitaram Yechury. Sitaram was one of the most outstanding leaders of the Left and communist movement in contemporary times."
He noted that Yechury's loss will be felt in Left and democratic circles. "My heartfelt tributes to Comrade Sitaram. My condolences to his family and to the CPI(M)," Raja said.
Expressing grief over his demise, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that his absence would be a loss to national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” she posted on ‘X’.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin also paid tribute to the veteran leader describing him as "the stalwart of the Left Movement and a towering figure in Indian politics".
"Comrade Sitaram Yechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader. His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations. I will always cherish the insightful interactions I had with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades during this difficult time. Red Salute, Comrade!, " he posted on X.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also took to X to express his condolences, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Sitaram Yechury Ji. His contributions to public life will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”
Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu said that Yechury was a stalwart and known for his intellectual take on issues. “Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji's passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on ‘X’.