Back-to-back successful tests of VL-SRSAM validate upgraded missile components

BHUBANESWAR: India conducted a successful flight test of the vertical-launch short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast for the second consecutive day on Friday.
The back-to-back tests jointly conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy validated recent upgrades made to various components of the missile system.
Defence sources said the missile was launched from a canister and intercepted a high-speed aerial target, flying at a very low altitude and simulating a sea-skimming threat. The mission showcased its precision and capability to neutralise targets.
This user associate trial followed the earlier test on Thursday when the VL-SRSAM effectively engaged a low-altitude high speed target. The consecutive tests demonstrated the weapon system’s reliability.
“The test validated the upgrades made to some missile components, including the proximity fuse and radio frequency seeker. With this, the updated version of VL-SRSAM completed its trial phase. The missile is now ready for its integration on board naval ships,” a source informed The New Indian Express.
Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO, VL-SRSAM is a quick reaction missile, which can identify and neutralise threats coming from all directions. Initially designed for the Indian Navy for a strike range of 40 km, it can now attack targets up to 80 km. The missile is now being developed for use by the Indian Air Force to protect its air bases.
Based on the Astra air-to-air missile, it comes as an integrated missile and weapon control system (WCS) with a capability to hold multiple missiles in a twin quad-pack canister configuration. The missile is fast and furious for various anti-ship missiles and fighter jets that use sea-skimming tactics to avoid being detected by radars.
Having a diameter of 178 mm and wingspan of 508 mm, the missile is 3.93 metres long. It weighs around 170 kg and uses solid propellant. With a maximum speed of Mach 4.5, the weapon system can reach an altitude of 16 km.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO, Indian Navy and all associated teams for the successful flight tests. He said this missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.