Back-to-back successful tests of VL-SRSAM validate upgraded missile components

BHUBANESWAR: India conducted a successful flight test of the vertical-launch short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The back-to-back tests jointly conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy validated recent upgrades made to various components of the missile system.

Defence sources said the missile was launched from a canister and intercepted a high-speed aerial target, flying at a very low altitude and simulating a sea-skimming threat. The mission showcased its precision and capability to neutralise targets.

This user associate trial followed the earlier test on Thursday when the VL-SRSAM effectively engaged a low-altitude high speed target. The consecutive tests demonstrated the weapon system’s reliability.

“The test validated the upgrades made to some missile components, including the proximity fuse and radio frequency seeker. With this, the updated version of VL-SRSAM completed its trial phase. The missile is now ready for its integration on board naval ships,” a source informed The New Indian Express.