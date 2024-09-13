Centre renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

The Centre on Friday renamed Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement through a message posted on platform X.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram," he said in the post.

"While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same," he noted.