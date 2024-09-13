Civilian killings on amid anti-Maoist ops in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Karam Sannu (27), brother of a head constable at Tipenar in Bijapur district of south Chhattisgarh, was hacked to death by cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) recently. In the same district, Maoists killed villager Lacha Punem at Pusnar and Situ Mandvi at Kasnar. The banned outfit suspected the three as police informers.

The civilians continue to face the brutalities of the left-wing extremists as soft targets. They are put to death in the Maoists’ jan adalat (kangaroo court).

Villagers die if they accidentally step on planted improvised explosive device (IED). This year 38 local inhabitants in Bastar zone have been killed so far, according to police data. There were incidents in which villagers caught in a crossfire between the security forces and Maoists get killed, but such incidents are rare.

The incidents of non-combatants violently eliminated in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone remain a harsh reality. In 2005 with the launch of the controversial Salwa Judum (anti-Maoists peace campaign) movement in Bastar, there was a spurt in civilian casualties -- 968 local people were killed till 2010, according to police data.

During these six-year duration, the worst violence was inflicted on the naive inhabitants. Besides the Maoists attacking the villagers, youths appointed as special police officers (SPOs) under Salwa Judum were allegedly involved in targeting the local people who refused to follow their diktat. After the Supreme Court termed appointment of tribals as SPOs and arming them as unconstitutional, the Salwa Judum movement was disbanded in 2011.