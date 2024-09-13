Congress contesting 89 seats in Haryana, gives one to ally CPM

CHANDIGARH: Congress is contesting on 89 seats out of a total 90 assembly segments in the Haryana assembly elections as it has left the Bhiwani seat for the INDIA bloc ally Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The Congress party, late on Wednesday night, released its fourth list of five candidates. It fielded journalist Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania assembly segment in Sirsa, who had recently joined the party. Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, youth leader Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from the Narwana (SC) seat and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon were the other candidates in the list.

On Thursday morning, it released the fifth and the last list of two candidates—Naresh Selwal from Uklana (SC-reserved) and Jasbir Singh from the Narnaund seat. From Uklana, Member of Parliament Kumari Selja was keen to contest.

In the final list, the party announced the candidature of Rohtash Khatana, who was previously associated with THE JJP, from Sohna and left the Bhiwani seat for the CPI(M).

The party had engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls which hit a deadlock following hard bargaining from both sides. Since then, the AAP has released multiple lists of its candidates.