Dehradun Diary | Internet user base swells in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is witnessing a sharp rise in internet adoption, with a daily average of 2,082 new subscribers joining the digital bandwagon, according to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. “The encouraging numbers in internet users can be attributed to the quality of internet speed and BSNL’s indigenous 4G technology, which is not only indigenous but also offers affordable services,” said Alok Jaimal, chief general manager, BSNL Uttarakhand Circle. “As many as 970 towers are now functional across Uttarakhand, and an additional 1,200 are in the pipeline,” said Jaimal.

Congress resumes ‘save Kedarnath’ yatra

Despite heavy rains, the Congress has resumed its ‘Kedarnath Dham Pratishtha Bachao Yatra’ (save Kedarnath shrine journey) despite heavy rains in the region. The yatra began with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by the second phase of the journey, which began from Sita Puri and Gauri Kund to Kedarnath. The party launched a march from Haridwar to Kedarnath Dham in protest against the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kedarnath Dham temple in Delhi. However, due to adverse weather conditions and impending disaster, the party suspended the yatra on August 2.

Dhami slams Rahul over reservation remarks

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently issued an order allowing state government employees to participate in RSS events, chose to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his reported remarks on reservation. “Once again, Rahul Gandhi has exposed the anti-constitutional mindset of the Congress and INDIA alliance by talking about ending reservations,” Dhami said. He alleged that Rahul has consistently worked against the interests of the country by supporting divisive forces. “Whether it’s questioning India’s strong image on foreign platforms or supporting anti-national forces, it has become a habit for Gandhi,” Dhami said.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com