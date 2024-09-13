Dhankhar takes a jibe at Rahul, says Indians must act as ambassadors abroad

NEW DELHI: In an oblique reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that every Indian abroad should act as an ambassador for the nation. Expressing his anguish, he said, “How painful that one who holds a Constitutional position is doing just the reverse!”

He further commented, “Nothing can be more condemnable, despicable and intolerable than that you become part of enemies of the nation”.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks in the United States, Dhankhar said, “I am pained and disturbed that some people in positions have just no idea of Bharat. They have no idea of our Constitution or our national interest”.

Addressing participants of the third batch of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, Dhankhar said, “If we believe in our nation, we will never side with the enemies of the nation. We will all stand spinally for the nation”.