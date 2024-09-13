India conducts successful field firing trials of its new indigenous light tank 'Zorawar'

NEW DELHI: India's ambitious project to manufacture indigenous light tanks achieved a milestone on Friday with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully conducting the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar.
"In the initial phase, the tank's firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets," said the Ministry of Defence.
Describing it a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas, the MoD added, "During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives."
As per the sources accuracy is the most significant parameter for the modern tanks which in technical terms is also described as the FRHP (First Round Hit Probability) to suit the modern battles, requiring to hit the enemy first.
Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the DRDO, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India's goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies.
As reported earlier by TNIE, 'Zorawar,' India's ambitious indigenous project to design and develop Light Weight Tanks (LWT) for sector-specific operational requirements is expected to be ready for deployment in about four years, from the start of its design phase. The tank is named after Zorawar Singh Kahluria, the famed Military General of Dogra King Gulab Singh who was adept at mountain warfare.
The prototype of the tank underwent trials in July this year. After that, as per the sources, the development phase will take 18 months to two years. The production will take another year. A total of 354 light tanks are to be produced of which the DRDO will manufacture 59. The rest will be manufactured under the Make 1 Category.
Zorawar will weigh around 25 tonnes, armed with niche technologies to include Artificial Intelligence, drone integration, active protection system and a high degree of situational awareness, a source said.
The Defence Acquisition Council accorded its approval for the Rs 16,000 crore project for lightweight tanks in December 2022.
The Projects under the 'Make-I' category will involve government funding of up to 90 per cent under the Defence Procurement Policy (2016). With this, the aim of the government is to push the Make in India initiative. This will foster indigenous capabilities through the design and development of required defence equipment/products/systems by the both public and private sectors.
A lightweight agile platform with a high power-to-weight ratio with substantial firepower, protection, and surveillance-and-communication capabilities is essential to provide the Indian Army with the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain against diverse threats and equipment profiles of adversaries.
"An Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is, therefore, an operational imperative," said the source.
Indian Light Tank is required to address sector-specific operational requirements.
"The Indigenous Indian Light Tank aptly named 'Zorawar' will be designed to operate from High Altitude Area, the marginal terrain to the Island territories and will be highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational situation," said the defence source.
The need for light tanks was felt during the standoff in Eastern Ladakh where the Chinese PLA was able to induct a large number of technologically modern tanks which were a mix of medium and light tanks with a high-power-to-weight ratio.
Commonly there are three categories of tanks: Light, medium and heavy tanks. The Army's MBT Arjun weighs around 60 tons, T-90 around 48 tons and T-70 around 45 tons.
The Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on the back foot.
The Army has experience of successfully employing Light Tanks as Force Multipliers in all previous battle engagements in the past viz. Stuart Tanks of 254 Indian Tank Brigade in Battle of Kohima in World War II, at Naushera, Jhangar, Rajauri and most successfully at Zojila in the Indo-Pak war 1947-48.