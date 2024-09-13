India conducts successful field firing trials of its new indigenous light tank 'Zorawar'

NEW DELHI: India's ambitious project to manufacture indigenous light tanks achieved a milestone on Friday with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully conducting the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar.

"In the initial phase, the tank's firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets," said the Ministry of Defence.

Describing it a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas, the MoD added, "During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives."

As per the sources accuracy is the most significant parameter for the modern tanks which in technical terms is also described as the FRHP (First Round Hit Probability) to suit the modern battles, requiring to hit the enemy first.

Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the DRDO, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India's goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies.

As reported earlier by TNIE, 'Zorawar,' India's ambitious indigenous project to design and develop Light Weight Tanks (LWT) for sector-specific operational requirements is expected to be ready for deployment in about four years, from the start of its design phase. The tank is named after Zorawar Singh Kahluria, the famed Military General of Dogra King Gulab Singh who was adept at mountain warfare.

The prototype of the tank underwent trials in July this year. After that, as per the sources, the development phase will take 18 months to two years. The production will take another year. A total of 354 light tanks are to be produced of which the DRDO will manufacture 59. The rest will be manufactured under the Make 1 Category.